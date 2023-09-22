Netflix’s “Glocal” Strategy: The Key to Success in International Markets

Money Heist and Squid Game, two non-English-language series, have taken the world storm, becoming the most-watched shows on Netflix. This success is attributed to Netflix’s “glocal” strategy, which focuses on producing and offering content in languages other than English. According to a research article published in El Profesional de la información, non-English series accounted for 38% of the most-watched series on Netflix in over fifty countries between June 2021 and December 2022.

The strategy behind Netflix’s success lies in a meticulous approach that includes recommendations, dubbing, engaging marketing, and multiple ways of serving up content to lure viewers in. By utilizing its ability to handle big data, Netflix accurately classifies content and determines users’ preferences. With eighty thousand microgenres, the platform offers personalized recommendations to cater to individual tastes. For example, if a viewer dislikes political drama but enjoys empowered women, they may be recommended a series like House of Cards.

Netflix’s glocal strategy not only allows for cost-effective production in countries like Spain and South Korea but also helps the company comply with European regulations requiring 30% of content to be produced in Europe. The success of this strategy can also be attributed to meticulous initiatives on a global and local scale, as well as the removal of barriers that previously hindered the international market.

However, there are both strengths and weaknesses to this approach. While it has created employment opportunities through production centers like the one in Madrid, it has also resulted in job insecurity and short-lived content. Additionally, there is concern that this strategy may homogenize content and diminish the distinctiveness of European cinema.

Despite these challenges, Netflix’s glocal strategy has proven to be a winning formula, driving the popularity of non-English-language series and expanding the platform’s global reach. Through careful analysis of user data and strategic marketing initiatives, Netflix continues to dominate in the international streaming market.

