The Success of Netflix’s Glocal Strategy

Netflix’s glocal strategy, which involves producing and offering non-English-language content created outside the United States, has been a key factor in the success of series like Money Heist and Squid Game. This strategy allows Netflix to be more profitable producing content in countries where production costs are lower while also reinforcing its brand image and complying with European regulations. According to experts, series in languages other than English accounted for 38% of the most viewed content on Netflix in more than fifty countries between June 2021 and December 2022.

Netflix’s ability to handle big data has played a crucial role in its success. The platform uses data to determine and classify the content it offers, as well as users’ preferences, allowing it to make personalized recommendations. For example, if Netflix knows that a viewer doesn’t like political drama but enjoys empowered women, it can recommend a political drama like House of Cards based on the second reason. This personalized approach applies to non-English-language content as well, regardless of its country of origin.

In addition to data analysis, Netflix also employs meticulous initiatives on both a global and local scale to carry out projects, classify audiences, and generate buzz around its content. However, the glocal strategy also has its weaknesses. It can lead to job insecurity and create content that has a short shelf life, leaving an economic, personal, and environmental footprint. Furthermore, this strategy tends to homogenize content and diminish the distinctive features of European cinema.

Looking ahead, the future of streaming companies lies in making content more sustainable and longer-lasting. Netflix, which is the only streaming platform that is not losing money, has announced lower levels of investment for this year. Nonetheless, the anticipation for the release of Berlin, the prequel to Money Heist, demonstrates the continued excitement and potential of non-English-language series on the platform.

Sources: Elena Neira, Judith Clares Gavilán, Jordi Sánchez Navarro