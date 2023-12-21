New Personalized Nutrition Service to Launch in China and Singapore

A company that has been offering personalized nutrition services in South Korea for the past three years is expanding into new markets. The company, which uses an online questionnaire to assess consumers’ health needs, provides personalized nutrition recommendations, including vitamins, minerals, and ingredients for specific health goals such as weight management and eye health.

Starting from December 2023, the company will launch its services in China through a WeChat mini app. This move comes as the company aims to build brand awareness and tap into the popularity of WeChat as a social commerce tool in China. By leveraging word-of-mouth recommendations from friends, the company hopes to create a community-based e-commerce platform for its personalized nutrition products.

To ensure user compliance, the company sends daily reminders to take the recommended supplements via the Kakao messaging app. With approximately 20,000 users in South Korea, the company aims to replicate its success in China utilizing WeChat’s extensive user base.

Following its expansion into China, the company plans to enter the Southeast Asian market, starting with a launch in Singapore. Recognizing Singapore as a key influencer market in the region, the company believes that other Southeast Asian countries will follow trends set Singapore.

The company initially focused on mobile gaming before diversifying into personalized nutrition services. The founders’ personal experiences with health issues led them to explore preventive medicine using vitamins and minerals. They developed an algorithm based on artificial intelligence and validated it with the help of doctors and pharmacists.

In addition to personalized nutrition services, the company also offers other nutraceutical products, such as collagen drinks, as well as telehealth and drug distribution services. With its expansion into China and Singapore, the company aims to bring its innovative personalized nutrition solutions to a wider audience.