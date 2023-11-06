Trend Report: Shifting the Attention Economy

Trend 1: Mindful Engagement

The attention economy is evolving, moving away from hyper-stimulation towards more mindful engagement. Brands are finding new ways to attract and hold attention, whether for seconds or hours, creating experiences that promote calm and focus.

Nissan, for example, partnered with popular YouTube creator Lo-Fi Girl to promote their ARIYA car. They created a four-hour YouTube stream featuring Lo-Fi Girl driving the car to showcase the vehicle’s peaceful vibe. Viewers praised the immersive nature of the ad, noting how they let it play in the background of their daily lives.

Additionally, brands are embracing new attention formats. Paramount celebrated “Mean Girls Day” releasing the entire movie on a dedicated TikTok account in bite-sized clips. This innovative approach catered to modern attention spans and demonstrated how legacy media can be transformed.

Experimentation with alternative narrative styles is also on the rise. Disney/Pixar and the NFL collaborated for the “Toy Story Funday Football,” a fully animated broadcast of an NFL game set in the Toy Story universe. This creative use of technology offered a unique viewing experience aligned with the interests of young viewers.

FAQ

What is the attention economy?

The attention economy refers to the competition for people’s limited attention in an information-saturated world. In this economy, brands and content creators seek to capture and hold the attention of individuals.

How can brands promote mindful engagement?

Brands can promote mindful engagement creating experiences that allow moments of calm and focus. This can include partnerships with creators known for relaxing content, exploring new attention formats, and experimenting with alternative narrative styles.

Why is the attention economy shifting?

The attention economy is shifting due to saturation with “sludge content,” which refers to overwhelming and overstimulating content. Forward-thinking users, creators, and brands are exploring new ways to capture attention, shifting towards more immersive and mindful experiences.

Trend 2: Embracing Complexity in Representation

Trend 3: Offline Convergence

There is a growing desire for interaction between online and offline worlds. Internet-born characters, communities, and behaviors are seamlessly blending into real-life experiences. Brands no longer need to fear that online references lack real-world traction.

Reflecting digital world codes into brand stories is becoming increasingly important. For example, Amazon collaborated with creators known for their spot-on portrayals of NPCs (non-player characters) to promote the benefits of their Prime subscription. This approach resonates well with the world of e-commerce and demonstrates digital cultural literacy.

Additionally, brands are embracing entertainment formats shaped streaming audiences. The King & Queen’s League, created football legends Iker Casillas and Gerard Piqué, is a social-first football format that brings together top streamers in a Gen Z-ified football league. By incorporating elements of the online experience, such as Twitch streamer commentary, into real-life events, brands can cater to a digital-first audience.

Humanizing viral moments and sharing the unexpected stories behind them is another effective strategy. Sparkling water brand DASH recruited former viral sensations to talk about their unlikely moments in the limelight. This approach not only allows brands to tap into internet trends but also enables them to share relatable and human stories that resonate with a broad audience.

FAQ

What does offline convergence mean?

Offline convergence refers to the integration of online experiences and behaviors into real-world interactions. Online phenomena, such as internet jokes and cultural references, seamlessly blend into offline contexts.

How can brands incorporate online experiences into real-life events?

Brands can incorporate online experiences into real-life events bringing elements of the online world, such as streaming commentary or digital cultural references, into physical spaces. This blending of realities caters to audiences familiar with digital-first experiences.

Why is humanizing viral moments important for brands?

Humanizing viral moments allows brands to connect with audiences on a more relatable level. Sharing the unexpected stories and personal experiences behind viral trends can resonate with a broad audience and create a sense of authenticity.

Trend 4: Everyday Fandom

The rise of mainstream collectivity has blurred the lines between fans and non-fans. Everyday users are embracing their interests and passions with a level of enthusiasm typically associated with ultra-fans. This phenomenon, known as everyday fandom, presents new opportunities for brands.

Brands are now able to tap into the enthusiasm of everyday fans aligning their products or campaigns with popular interests. For example, Barbenheimer and the Eras Tour have shown that everyday users are eager to participate in collective experiences.

Whether it’s a limited-edition collaboration with a beloved artist or a brand campaign that celebrates a shared passion, brands can harness the power of everyday fandom to create meaningful connections with their audience.

FAQ

What is everyday fandom?

Everyday fandom refers to the phenomenon where individuals embrace their interests and passions with a level of enthusiasm typically associated with hardcore fans. It blurs the line between casual interest and intense fandom.

How can brands leverage everyday fandom?

Brands can leverage everyday fandom aligning their products, campaigns, or collaborations with popular interests and passions. This allows brands to tap into the enthusiasm and collective experience of everyday fans.

Why is everyday fandom significant for brands?

Everyday fandom presents an opportunity for brands to connect with their audience on a deeper level. By embracing and celebrating shared passions and interests, brands can establish meaningful connections and create a sense of community with their customers.