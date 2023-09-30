Best Movies and Shows to Watch: October 2023

With Halloween right around the corner, viewers have plenty of seasonal titles to choose from in October. But there’s more than horror to look forward to in theaters and on your favorite streaming services this month.

Here’s your guide to what’s coming to theaters and streaming this month.

The Exorcist: Believer (Theaters, Oct. 6)

Director David Gordon Green recently wrapped up a trilogy of new Halloween movies that served as direct sequels to the original film starring their original lead. So why not do it again? The Exorcist: Believer brings back Ellen Burstyn for a continuation of the story begun 50 years ago in the original The Exorcist. It, too, will be part of a trilogy.

Foe (Theaters, Oct. 6)

Based on a novel Ian Reid (I’m Thinking of Ending Things), the latest from Lion director Garth Davis stars Paul Mescal as a man selected to serve work in space and Saorise Ronan as the wife he leaves behind. Part of the job involves him leaving a lookalike robot behind in his place.

Totally Killer (Prime Video, Oct. 6)

The second feature from Nahnatchka Khan (Always Be My Maybe) sounds like a cross between a slasher movie and Back to the Future. Kiernan Shipka stars as Jamie, a woman on a trip to the far-off year of 1987 where she hopes to change history so her mother (Julie Bowen) and her friends don’t fall victim to a masked killer.

The Burial (Theaters, October 6, Prime Video Oct. 13)

Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones star in a fact-based David vs. Goliath courtroom drama directed Maggie Betts. Foxx plays a flashy lawyer who helps a funeral home owner (Jones) take on a funeral industry giant threatening his business.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime, Oct. 6)

William Friedkin’s final film revisits Herman Wouk’s stage play version of The Caine Mutiny, a story of a captain (Keifer Sutherland) removed from duty his crew. But is there more to the story?

The Royal Hotel (Theaters, Oct. 6)

Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick play a pair of backpackers working at an Australian Outback bar owned a character played Hugo Weaving. Garner and director Kitty Green’s previous collaboration, The Assistant, was an incisive and deeply uncomfortable look at workplace power dynamics and sexual abuse.

The Greatest Show Never Made (Prime Video, Oct. 11)

In 2002, 30 would-be contestants gathered to film what they were told was an ambitious new reality show that would change their lives. The problem: The show didn’t exist. What happened? This documentary miniseries attempts to get to the bottom of the story.

Nada (Hulu, Oct. 11)

Robert De Niro plays a New York writer and friend to Manuel (Luis Brandoni), an Argentine sophisticate who has to reinvent his life after the unexpected death of his longtime assistant.

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix, Oct.12)

Mike Flanagan turns his attention to Edgar Allan Poe with his latest series. Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, and Mary McDonnell head a cast that includes many Flanagan regulars.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Concert Film (Theaters, Oct. 13)

This concert film features Swift playing the hits from throughout her career.

Fair Play (Netflix, Oct. 13)

Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor co-star as a New York power couple whose lives are upended when one of them scores an unexpected promotion, throwing their relationship out of balance.

Anatomy of a Fall (Theaters, Oct. 13)

French director Justine Triet won the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival with this thriller starring Sandra Hüller as a woman forced to defend herself after her husband’s death.

Killers of the Flower Moon (Theaters, Oct. 20)

Based on David Grann’s remarkable book of the same name, Martin Scorsese’s latest tells the story of a series of murders in the Osage Nation.

The Pigeon Tunnel (Theaters and Apple TV+, Oct. 20)

This film is a documentary miniseries about the making of director John le Carré’s adaptation of his novel “The Night Manager.”

