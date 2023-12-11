The Influence of Social Media and Entertainment on Music Discovery

Social media and entertainment platforms such as TikTok, television shows, and movies have revolutionized the way people discover and rediscover music. In the past, DJs and dance clubs played a significant role in shaping musical tastes, but now social media and entertainment have become the new tastemakers.

According to Andrew Mall, an associate professor of music at Northeastern University, social media has transformed the process of music discovery. It is no longer solely influenced music critics or DJs, but also algorithmically-generated playlists and recommendations from friends. Platforms like TikTok have made it incredibly easy for users to share and discover new songs, resulting in older songs resurfacing and climbing the charts.

This rediscovery of old music has been a staple in the music industry since the 1950s when record labels started reissuing and profiting off older properties. However, the rise of social media and streaming platforms has given listeners new avenues to explore and uncover music that they may not have encountered otherwise.

In recent years, movies, television shows, and other media have also played a significant role in music discovery. Productions now pay more attention to their soundtracks, and music supervisors have become powerful curators, contributing to the popularity of certain songs. For example, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” gained renewed popularity after being featured in “Love, Actually,” and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” found success after its inclusion in “Stranger Things.”

Interestingly, it’s not just older songs that benefit from social media exposure. The Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” released in 2020, reached the top of Billboard’s Top 100 Chart in 2022, thanks to its popularity on TikTok.

The mystery of what makes a song viral remains elusive. While some songs catch on quickly through social media, it’s difficult to predict which ones will resonate with users. The organic and community-driven nature of social media content appeals to users more than content that feels forced or purely driven ads.

The influence of social media and entertainment on music discovery continues to evolve, and it has undoubtedly shifted the way we find and enjoy music. As the industry adapts to these changes, musicians can benefit from the exposure and new revenue streams created these platforms.

Erin Kayata is a Northeastern Global News reporter. Email her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @erin_kayata.