New TikTok Trends That Took 2023 Storm

2023 was a year filled with exciting and unique trends on TikTok. From bizarre dinner recipes to cinematic tributes, here are some of the top trends that captivated TikTok audiences throughout the year.

1. Unconventional Dinner Plates

The infamous “girl dinner” trend gained immense popularity on TikTok. Created Olivia Maher, this trend showcased unconventional snack combinations that constituted dinner. From cheese and bread overload to medieval peasant-inspired meals, TikTok users went wild with their creative concoctions. The trend sparked discussions about healthy eating and disordered eating in women, while also inspiring hilarious musical parodies and even a spin-off trend called “boy dinner.”

2. Wes Anderson Aesthetics

TikToker Ava Williams sparked the trend of romanticizing everyday life filming activities in the style of filmmaker Wes Anderson. Symmetrical backdrops, pastel colors, and dream-like settings became the hallmarks of this trend. It wasn’t just individuals who embraced this aesthetic; brands and musicians also joined in, creating TikToks that mirrored the distinctive Anderson style.

3. Dating Flags

As if modern dating wasn’t complex enough, TikTok introduced the concept of red, green, and beige flags. TikTokers used creative filters and videos to discuss the qualities that could be considered positive, negative, or neutral in a partner. From emotional unavailability as a red flag to regular bowel movements as a green flag, this trend provided a humorous and insightful look at the world of dating. It gained immense popularity worldwide, becoming the number one trend of the year.

4. “Where’s My Dad?”

A viral clip from a musical theater production of Finding Nemo Jr. took TikTok storm. Young actor Domenic Innarella singing the line “Where’s my dad? I’m all alone” became a sound used in various contexts. Parents searching for their children, pet owners looking for their furry friends, and even adults joking about the struggles of adulting all turned to this audio clip for entertainment.

5. “Thank You To My Man”

After surpassing the initial stages of a relationship, TikTokers embraced the “Thank you to my man” trend. Using audio from Latto’s acceptance speech at the BET Awards, users showcased their appreciation for their boyfriends or created humorous content using the remix. Whether it was actual gifts or comedic effect, TikTok users embraced this audio with over 500,000 videos made.

These trends, among others, made 2023 an exciting year on TikTok. From food experiments to artistic tributes, users brought their creativity and humor to the platform, creating content that entertained and engaged millions of people worldwide.