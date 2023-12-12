2023’s Hottest Food and Beverage Trends on TikTok

Summary: This year on TikTok, viral recipes took the platform storm, with some trends amassing over 4 billion views. A surprising trend that emerged was the pairing of cheese with various dishes. From Latin America to Scandinavia, cheese showed up in half of the spotlighted recipes. However, not all of the trends were a hit. One popular but unconventional cocktail called the “Bitter Gringo” failed to impress due to its conflicting flavors. On the other hand, the unusual combination of hash browns and a McFlurry created the mouth-watering Hash Brown McFlurry ice cream sandwich, which gained a devoted following. Other trends included frozen fruit shaved ice, sliced and candied jalapeños, “chickles” (pan-fried dill pickle spears with provolone), feta fried eggs, blended cottage cheese ice cream, Lemon Sprite Tea, rolled ice cream, chicken sausage and hearts of palm with cottage cheese and mustard, and smashtacos. These trends sparked controversy and discussions among TikTok users, but they undeniably made an impact on the platform.

2023’s Unexpected Food and Beverage Favorites on TikTok

The world of TikTok is no stranger to viral videos, and this year, the platform witnessed a surge of trending recipes that captured the attention of millions. From deliciously cheesy creations to unique flavor combinations, here are some of the most noteworthy food and beverage trends that took TikTok storm in 2023.

1. The Cheesy Craze: Finding its Way into Every Recipe

Who would have thought that cheese would become the busiest buzzword of the year? Nearly half of the trending recipes on TikTok included this beloved ingredient. From cheesy cocktails to cheesy breakfast sandwiches, cheese proved its versatility and popularity across various cuisines.

2. Hash Brown McFlurry: A Guilty Pleasure Worth the Drive-Thru

One curious craving that originated Down Under quickly gained fame on TikTok. The Hash Brown McFlurry ice cream sandwich became a sensation, with late risers flocking to McDonald’s drive-thrus to fulfill their brunch fix. Combining the crispy goodness of hash browns with the creamy delight of a McFlurry, this unholy-mess-but-holy-moly-delicious treat became a guilty pleasure for many.

3. Frozen Fruit Shaved Ice: Healthy, Simple, and Highly Addictive

Although puzzled at its popularity, TikTokers couldn’t resist grating frozen fruit into a pile of colorful icy flakes. While the process may seem tedious, the end result proved to be a refreshing and delicious treat. Some even added a drizzle of sweetened condensed milk to enhance the flavor.

4. Sliced and Candied Jalapeños: The Sweet and Spicy Garnish

Looking to add a kick to your dishes? Sliced and candied jalapeños became the go-to garnish for many TikTok users. This Tex-Mex delight gained recognition for its unique flavor profile and versatility in complementing a wide range of recipes.

5. “Chickles”: The Two-Ingredient Flavor Bomb

In the world of pickles, “chickles” took the spotlight. TikToker Claire Snyder introduced the simple yet addictive pan-fried dill pickle spear with provolone. Despite the skepticism, this flavor combination won over many taste buds, proving that simplicity can sometimes be the key to culinary success.

6. Feta Fried Eggs: A Breakfast Game-Changer

Start your day on a delicious note with feta fried eggs. This trend involved frying a ring of crumbled feta around the egg, resulting in a crispy, silky, and protein-packed breakfast. TikTok users experimented with various toppings and accompaniments, creating unique twists on this popular dish.

7. Blended Cottage Cheese Ice Cream: Surprisingly Delicious

Cottage cheese, known for its distinctive texture, found a new form on TikTok as a blended frozen treat. Despite initial reservations, this cottage cheese ice cream won over millions of intrigued TikTok users. Popular mix-ins included strawberry jam and cinnamon churro, adding a burst of flavor to this refreshing dessert.

8. Lemon Sprite Tea: A Quirky Thirst-Quencher

Combining the love for tea, lemon, and sugar, Lemon Sprite Tea became an international sensation. TikToker Hisham Raus shared this unique beverage, featuring Lipton tea and Sprite, and a peculiar cold-steeping method. While it may not suit everyone’s taste buds, the unexpected blend of flavors garnered significant attention and curiosity.

9. Rolled Ice Cream: Cool and Crunchy Delight

Rolled ice cream, a trend that began to gain recognition in previous years, continued to be a hit in 2023. This icy treat, made spreading ice cream on a frozen surface and rolling it into delicate spirals, delighted TikTok users with its delicious flavor combinations and satisfying crunch.

10. Chicken Sausage and Hearts of Palm with Cottage Cheese and Mustard

Controversy sparked when TikToker Tiffany Magee shared her unique lunchtime ritual consisting of chicken sausage, hearts of palm, cottage cheese, and mustard. While the combination may seem unconventional, it intrigued many TikTok users. Whether you love it or hate it, this dish undeniably made a lasting impression.

11. Smashtacos: A Thrifty and Flavorful Delight

When it comes to quick and easy dinners, smashtacos stole the show. Cookbook author and blogger Brad Prose introduced a clever technique that involved pressing tacos to create a seared and flavorful delight. With endless customization options, this budget-friendly dish became a household favorite.

In conclusion, TikTok served as a platform for some of the most unexpected food and beverage trends in 2023. From cheese-infused recipes to innovative flavor combinations, these viral sensations captured the hearts and taste buds of millions worldwide. Whether you seek inspiration for your next meal or simply enjoy exploring culinary trends, TikTok is undoubtedly the place to witness the latest crazes in the food and beverage world.