Israeli Palestinians Suspended from Work and School Following Hamas Attack

After the recent attack Hamas on southern Israel and the subsequent bombing campaign Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinians who are citizens of Israel are facing suspensions from work and school due to social media posts or conversations expressing support or empathy for the attack. One Palestinian health care professional, referred to as Noura, was suspended from her job at a hospital after responding to the attack with a dismissive comment that lacked empathy. She received a letter from the hospital’s management calling her to a hearing to formalize her suspension on grounds of supporting the Hamas attack, an accusation she denies.

Noura is not alone in her experience. Lawyers and human rights organizations in Israel have received numerous complaints from workers and students who have been abruptly suspended from schools, universities, and workplaces for similar reasons. Letters sent their institutes or offices cited social media posts or alleged support for “terrorism” as the reason for suspension. In some cases, recipients were summoned to disciplinary hearings.

The suspensions have created an “atmosphere of terror”, according to Dr Lina Qassem Hasan, the board chairperson of Physicians for Human Rights Israel. Many Palestinians are now keeping a low profile out of fear of retribution. The suspensions and the atmosphere of fear have led to a stifling of discussion and expression of opinions among Palestinians.

These actions have raised concerns about discrimination and violations of workers’ and students’ rights. The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, Adalah, has launched an investigation into the suspensions and received complaints from both workers and students. They argue that the suspensions violate due process as many individuals were suspended without prior hearings.

As tensions continue to rise between Israelis and Palestinians, it is crucial to ensure that there is fair treatment and protection of the rights of all individuals, regardless of their background or opinions.

