Fall Streaming Season: 15 Movies You Can Stream Right Now

The summer movie season may be over, but the fall streaming season is here and it’s bringing a lineup of exciting films to your preferred streaming services. Platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, and Peacock are offering a mix of theatrical summer releases and new movies that you can now enjoy from the comfort of your couch.

Among the 15 movies currently available for streaming, there is a historical vampire satire called “El Conde” which reimagines Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet as a vampire looking to end his eternal life. In “The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster,” a teen genius experiments with bringing her brother back to life after he is killed in a gang shooting. “Cassandro” tells the true-life story of a gay wrestler on the Mexican luchador circuit who adopts a new feminine character. “Elemental,” a Pixar animated rom-com, features a love story between a fire woman and a water guy, with an underlying immigrant story.

Other films include “Elevator Game,” a horror film about a web series crew who encounter a supernatural creature, and the latest installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise called “Fast X,” which takes Dominic Toretto and his crew on a globetrotting adventure. “The Little Mermaid” offers a fresh take on the beloved Disney classic, while “Love at First Sight” is a quirky rom-com about two strangers who meet at an airport. “A Million Miles Away” is an inspirational drama based on a true story about a Mexican migrant worker who becomes a NASA flight engineer.

Movies like “No One Will Save You” put a twist on the home-invasion genre with a sci-fi thriller plot, while “Sanctuary” is a darkly funny psychosexual thriller about a secret relationship between a wealthy hotelier’s son and a dominatrix. “Spy Kids: Armageddon” offers a reboot of the family action comedy franchise, and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is an animated adventure featuring the iconic turtles facing off against a mutated villain. Finally, “Theater Camp” is an enjoyable mockumentary about the chaos that ensues at a theater camp when the owner falls into a coma.

These films are just a taste of what the fall streaming season has to offer. Whether you’re into satires, dramas, comedies, or animated adventures, there is something for everyone to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

Sources:

– [The Verge](source)

– [Variety](source)

– [IndieWire](source)