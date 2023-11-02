Delta to Upgrade In-Flight Wi-Fi on Regional Jets, Putting Pressure on Competitors

Delta Airlines has announced plans to enhance the in-flight experience for passengers upgrading the Wi-Fi capabilities on its regional jets. Starting next year, Delta will be adding high-speed Hughes Wi-Fi to its Boeing 717s, as well as Embraer E170/175 and Bombardier CRJ-700/900 regional jets.

Currently, one of the main reasons travelers avoid booking regional jet flights is the slow and inefficient air-to-ground Wi-Fi that is often offered on these aircraft. Passengers find it challenging to get any meaningful work done or stay connected during their flights. However, in contrast to other airlines, JSX already features Starlink high-speed internet with minimal latency on their small regional jets.

Delta’s move to upgrade its in-flight Wi-Fi is expected to put pressure on other airlines, particularly American Airlines, to improve their connectivity options as well. American Airlines currently does not offer free in-flight messaging, a feature they announced six years ago, and charges higher fees for Wi-Fi compared to its competitors.

With the introduction of faster Wi-Fi on regional jets, passengers will now have the opportunity to stay productive and connected during their flights, enhancing the overall travel experience. This upgrade may also prompt other airlines to revisit their own Wi-Fi offerings and make improvements to meet the growing demand for seamless connectivity.

