European-Built Space Modules Leave Earth’s Orbit for the Moon

A legacy of European-built and operated space modules, which began in Earth orbit and is now heading for the moon, got its start 40 years ago this week. The industrial legacy of Spacelab is evident in the current hardware being built and assembled in Europe. The companies involved have changed names, but the pressure shells are still being manufactured using the same space-grade aluminum-copper alloy 2219 in Turin, Italy.

Further integration work is now done in an Airbus Defense and Space facility in Bremen, Germany, where Spacelab was first assembled. The first Spacelab mission launched on board space shuttle Columbia supported 72 science experiments and was designed to keep the vacuum of space at bay. Similarly, the Columbus module and other major rooms built for the International Space Station (ISS) were designed to fit within the shuttle’s cargo hold.

The new I-Hab module, which will serve as living quarters aboard the multi-module Gateway lunar outpost, presents new challenges. It needs to fit all necessary systems into a smaller habitable volume, including scientific equipment, cooking facilities, and sleeping stations. Unlike the ISS modules, I-Hab is designed to optimize available space and fulfill all human factor and crew performance requirements.

Unlike previous modules, I-Hab will not be equipped with a toilet, as the crew will use the one on NASA’s Orion spacecraft. Water, food, and other consumables will also need to be brought the crew, limiting missions to 30 days. Despite its smaller size, I-Hab will have a “shirtsleeve” working environment with a comfortable temperature and humidity, making it accessible and functional for astronauts of all sizes.

The I-Hab module is currently in its detailed design phase and has a planned lifetime of 15 years. Based on the current plans for the Gateway, more than half of the lunar orbit outpost will be of European origin. Additionally, there are plans to design Spacelab-sized modules to be deployed on the lunar surface for future moon bases. With Europe’s enduring legacy in space exploration, these modules will continue to have a significant impact on our understanding of the cosmos.