Ali Denzel Billingslea: From Master Barber to Musical Artist

Ali Denzel Billingslea, also known as Denzy, has carved a unique path for himself in both the barbering and music industries. Born and raised in Canton, Billingslea discovered his passion for cutting hair after graduating from Madison Central in 2010. Since then, he has amassed a loyal following, including notable personalities such as Deion Sanders, who refer to him as Denzy.

He embarked on his professional barbering journey at the age of 23, attending Traxler’s School of Hair in Jackson in 2016. Over the years, Billingslea has had the privilege of styling the hair of remarkable individuals, including Coach Prime and his sons Shilo and Shedeur, as well as Malik Heath of the Green Bay Packers and Lardarius Webb, a former Baltimore Raven.

Billingslea’s talents extend beyond the barber’s chair. He has made a name for himself in the music world as the creator of the popular RimTyme Custom Rims and Tires commercial jingle, which airs on the renowned radio station 99 Jams WJMI. With his unique combination of skills, Billingslea has cultivated a loyal following in both industries.

One of his clients, Darryl Hobson, shared his experience, highlighting Billingslea’s commitment to customer satisfaction. “He takes his time, he talks to his clients, he motivates you…I swear he’s one of my biggest supporters. If someone has something going on, best believe he’s going to come through and support you in any way he can. He really appreciates his customers and just makes you want to always go back.”

Despite his busy schedule, Billingslea finds time to give back to the community. He recently took on the task of cutting the hair of 20 young children from the Little Dreamers daycare center in Ridgeland. Additionally, he has traveled to different states to provide his exceptional barbering services and has plans to open a new shop inside Northpark Mall.

While Billingslea’s mastery of the barbering craft continues to thrive, he has also pursued his passion for music. As an R&B/Hip Hop artist, he uses his music as a means of self-expression. Billingslea’s dedication to both barbering and music stems from his belief that one should not limit themselves to a single talent when they can excel in multiple areas.

With a popular hit song already gaining traction on music platforms, Denzy shows no signs of slowing down. Whether he’s behind the barber’s chair or in the recording booth, Ali Denzel Billingslea is a force to be reckoned with, making waves in both the barbering and musical worlds.

FAQ

Q: What is Ali Denzel Billingslea’s nickname?

Denzel is known as Denzy his loyal customers and fans.

Q: Who are some of Ali Denzel Billingslea’s notable clients?

Some of his clients include Deion Sanders, Coach Prime, Shilo and Shedeur (Deion Sanders’ sons), Malik Heath (Green Bay Packers), and Lardarius Webb (former Baltimore Raven), among others.

Q: What is Ali Denzel Billingslea’s involvement in the music industry?

Billingslea is an R&B/Hip Hop artist who has released a popular hit song on music platforms. He uses music as a form of self-expression alongside his barbering career.