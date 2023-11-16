Famous Personalities Add Glamour to India vs New Zealand Cricket Semi-Final

The semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium is gaining immense popularity, not just for its thrilling cricket moments but also for the presence of numerous celebrities in the stands. From renowned sports icons to Bollywood stars, the event has truly become a star-studded affair, creating an atmosphere of excitement and glamour.

Among the notable celebrities spotted at the match were football legend David Beckham, Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Anushka Sharma, and many others. Their presence added an extra dose of excitement and fanfare to the already intense cricket match.

Instead of providing direct quotes from the article, these personalities were seen enjoying the match and relishing every moment. David Beckham was seen sitting next to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, while Ranbir Kapoor was spotted with John Abraham. Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Khemu appeared to be in high spirits, exchanging smiles during the match. Even popular television actress Nia Sharma couldn’t resist sharing a picture from the lively atmosphere of the Wankhede Stadium.

According to reports, superstars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan were also present, witnessing the thrilling cricket action firsthand from the stadium.

While the celebrities undoubtedly caught the attention of the spectators and cricket enthusiasts, the match itself was no less remarkable. India displayed a stunning performance, scoring a massive 397 runs against New Zealand. The explosive start Rohit Sharma, followed Virat Kohli’s record-breaking 50th ODI century, added to the triumph of the Indian team. Shreyas Iyer also contributed significantly to India’s outstanding performance scoring a century off just 67 balls.

The presence of these famous personalities further highlights the universal appeal and excitement that cricket holds, bringing together not just sports lovers but also fans of entertainment and glamour.

FAQs

1. Which celebrities were spotted at the India vs New Zealand semi-final cricket match?

– The match was attended various celebrities, including David Beckham, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Nia Sharma, Rajinikanth, and Amitabh Bachchan.

2. Who scored the most runs for India in the match?

– Rohit Sharma gave an explosive start to the match, contributing significantly to India’s final score of 397 runs.