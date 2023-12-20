Iranian Influence Network Employed Sophisticated Tactics to Divide Israeli Society

An Iranian influence network has been using a range of deceptive tactics to sow discord and division within Israeli society since 2021, according to a report FakeReporter and Haaretz. The network, which employed methods such as deep fakes and matchmaking, sought to pit different groups against each other disseminating controversial content from multiple angles.

The operatives behind the network went to great lengths to establish their presence. They acquired Israeli and American phone numbers, created fictitious characters, and set up fake accounts using the identities of well-known figures. They utilized platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, and Instagram to carry out their operations.

The focus of the network’s activities in the past year expanded to include the controversial topic of judicial reform. The operatives directly contacted activists, attempting to recruit them to promote the network’s content both online and through traditional media channels.

One particularly notable tactic employed the Iranian influence network was the creation of a dating group called “Two Hearts.” Initially, hundreds of Israelis joined the group, expecting a dating experience. However, the group administrators gradually integrated political messages into the conversations to steer the narrative in a particular direction.

As the Israel-Hamas War erupted in October, the network began spreading conspiracy theories about traitors within Israel, as well as disseminating information about hostages. The operatives even infiltrated group chats of activists and social movements, reaching out to participants involved in protests advocating for the release of hostages.

While the Iranian influence network demonstrated a high level of familiarity with Israeli news discourse and social media conversations, the content they produced and the language they used revealed gaps in their understanding of Israeli society. This suggests that there is still room for improvement in their infiltration strategies.

FakeReporter updated its findings to include additional operations the Iranian network discovered subsequent to the publication of the initial investigation. They are urging individuals who identify phone numbers associated with this influence network in any groups to report them.

This is not the first time FakeReporter has exposed similar Iranian influence networks. In the past, they revealed campaigns targeting far-right and haredi Jews with disinformation during Operation Guardian of the Walls in 2021. Additionally, a bot network suspected of Iranian involvement was detected earlier this year, leaking personal information of Israeli police officers and impersonating organizers of anti-judicial reform protests.

The presence of sophisticated foreign influence operations highlights the need for a proactive approach to combat such activities. Without robust measures in place, detecting and neutralizing these networks will become increasingly challenging.