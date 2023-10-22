“Cubans Recruited to Fight in Russian Army”

A growing number of Cubans are being recruited to fight for the Russian army in Ukraine, in exchange for financial incentives that are far more lucrative than what they could earn in Cuba. The recruitment process began following a May decree Russian President Vladimir Putin that allowed foreigners enlisting with the military to receive Russian citizenship for themselves and their families. The Cuban recruits, mostly men, were approached via social media and enticed with promises of high signing bonuses, monthly salaries, and vacation time. Many of those who signed up were struggling with unemployment and economic hardship in their country.

News of this recruitment activity recently made headlines when the Cuban government announced that it had arrested 17 people involved in a human-trafficking ring that facilitated the recruitment process. However, other Cubans have willingly volunteered to join the Russian army in non-combat roles such as construction and logistics. The exact number of Cubans who have gone to Russia is not known, but estimates suggest that it could be in the hundreds.

While the Cuban government claims that it is not officially involved in the conflict in Ukraine, these developments highlight the desperate economic situation in Cuba that is driving its citizens to seek opportunities elsewhere. The average monthly state salary in Cuba is significantly lower than the signing bonuses and salaries offered to those who join the Russian army, making it an attractive prospect for many.

Sources: Reuters

