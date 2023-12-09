Money Lessons from the Film “The Archies”

Summary: The film “The Archies” teaches valuable money lessons through its storyline set in 1963/4. From the importance of saving for the future to the value of part-time jobs and the potential pitfalls of chasing shiny new investments, viewers can gain insights into financial responsibility and decision-making.

In the film, Veronica Lodge, played Suhana Khan, returns to Riverdale after traveling abroad and throws a big party for her friends, including Archie, Betty, Jughead, and more. It becomes apparent that Riverdale is undergoing gentrification, with Veronica’s rich father, Mr. Lodge, involved in a scheme to replace long-standing businesses with his own ventures, including a proposed hotel. The main question becomes whether Archie and his friends can save their town from this gentrification.

One of the key money lessons in the film is the importance of saving for the future. In Riverdale, families have a tradition of planting trees in the town’s central green space when their children turn five. This tradition serves as a reminder to start saving for your children’s future, just as the trees are worth saving. Opening a savings account or making long-term investments can provide financial security for your children, including funding for their higher education.

Additionally, the film highlights the value of part-time jobs. Despite being from wealthy backgrounds, many of the characters in “The Archies” have part-time jobs. This experience teaches them the value of money and the importance of working for a living. Young people today can learn from this lesson and understand the benefits of earning their own income.

Furthermore, the film touches on the pitfalls of chasing shiny new investments. When Ethel, a talented hairdresser, is enticed a new salon promising better pay and shiny gadgets, she soon realizes the importance of loyalty and the drawbacks of solely chasing money. Similarly, in the real world, investors can be tempted new financial instruments that promise quick returns, but it’s important to be prudent and stick with tried and tested methods of making money.

“The Archies” ultimately reminds viewers that change is inevitable. Whether it’s dealing with gentrification, making financial decisions, or navigating life in general, being prepared and adaptable is crucial. By learning these money lessons from the film, individuals can make smarter financial choices and set themselves up for a secure future.