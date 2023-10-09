Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween – An Eerily Silly Celebration of R.L. Stine’s Spooky World

From the moment The Haunted Mask hit TV screens one chilly October afternoon in 1995, Goosebumps fans the world over knew that a movie was only a matter of time. However, it was not until twenty years later that Goosebumps (2015) finally brought the world of R.L. Stine’s spooky tales to life on the big screen. And just three years after that, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (2018) delighted audiences with a new entry in the franchise.

The story follows a group of kids in a small town suburbia who accidentally unleash the evil ventriloquist dummy, Slappy. Unlike the first film, where Slappy emerged as the immediate villain, in Goosebumps 2, he starts as a seemingly friendly character before revealing his sinister nature. The film captures the essence of Halloween with its orange and purple imagery and commits to a mix of spooky and silly.

The movie features hilarious performances from beloved character actors, such as Wendi McLendon-Covey and Chris Parnell. The core cast is rounded out Ken Jeong, whose Halloween-obsessed neighbor adds to the film’s comedic sensibilities.

While the first Goosebumps incorporated familiar creatures from R.L. Stine’s books, Goosebumps 2 introduces new creatures in homage to Stine’s legacy. These include a banshee, variations of Frankenstein’s bride, and some Day of the Dead Dolls. The film expands the spookiness of Stine’s world incorporating the elements of Halloween.

Overall, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween is a fun and playful celebration of R.L. Stine’s spooky universe, combining humor and horror for a thrilling Halloween adventure.

