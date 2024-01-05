How Twiggy Outsmarted a Pretentious Philosopher

Summary: In a 2009 interview, Twiggy revealed how she cleverly responded to a philosopher’s condescending question about her literary knowledge, ultimately resulting in him leaving the stage in embarrassment.

In a fascinating revelation from a 2009 interview, Twiggy, the iconic British model and actress, shared an amusing encounter with a philosopher that left him red-faced. The incident occurred during an interview when the philosopher, attempting to assert his intellectual superiority, questioned Twiggy’s familiarity with the works of Charles Dickens.

Twiggy recalled the exchange, stating that the philosopher asked her, “I suppose you’ve read Dickens,” with a presumptuous air, seemingly believing that she had not. However, Twiggy skillfully turned the tables and replied confidently, “Yeah, I read him at school.” This unexpected response evidently caught the philosopher off guard, as his assumptions were proven wrong.

Realizing that Twiggy was well-versed in Dickens’ works, the philosopher’s facade of superiority began to crumble. In an embarrassed retreat, he admitted defeat, stating, “Oh, I can’t interview her,” before swiftly exiting the stage.

This incident highlights the importance of not underestimating others based on preconceived notions and stereotypes. Twiggy’s quick-witted and unexpected response serves as a lesson to all in defying assumptions. It also showcases the power of knowledge and education, dismantling the false belief that someone’s expertise or intellect can be determined solely their occupation or appearance.

