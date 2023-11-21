New Celebrities Make a Splash at F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix was not only a thrilling race but also a star-studded affair, with a diverse range of celebrities flocking to the Strip to witness the action-packed event. From Hollywood actors to renowned musicians, the gathering of A-listers brought an added dose of glitz and glamour to the festivities.

One notable attendee was Brad Pitt, who is currently filming the Formula 1 movie “Apex.” The acclaimed actor expressed his excitement about being present and hinted at the intriguing plot of the film, which revolves around a former racer who is given a chance at redemption a struggling team. Pitt emphasized the breathtaking speed and intensity captured on camera, making it a must-watch for fans of the sport.

Another celebrity couple that drew attention was Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky. Rihanna flew to Las Vegas to support her boyfriend, who recently became the Creative Director of Puma’s partnership with F1. The couple graced a pop-up event together, with Rihanna stunning in a leather coat while A$AP Rocky donned neon-colored Puma accessories from their collaboration.

Kylie Minogue, the iconic Australian singer, delivered a captivating performance during the opening ceremony, joined on stage British racing champion Lewis Hamilton. Glamorous and full of energy, Minogue showcased her talent, impressing both fans and fellow celebrities alike. She later took selfies with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews, adding a touch of star power to the festivities.

Colombian singer J Balvin added his vibrant musical style to both the opening and closing ceremonies, making him the sole musician to perform twice during the inaugural F1 race in Las Vegas. The popular “prince of Reggaeton” highlighted the universal appeal of his music, connecting people from various backgrounds and cultures.

Other famous faces spotted at the event included Paris Hilton, Cara Delevingne, Heidi Klum, and David Beckham, among many others. These celebrities added their unique flair to the occasion, sporting fashionable ensembles and enjoying the electrifying atmosphere of the race.

The presence of these renowned figures at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix only served to enhance the excitement and prestige surrounding the event. The convergence of celebrities from different fields showcased the universal appeal and star power that the world of Formula 1 continues to hold.

