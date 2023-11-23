The Best Movies to Stream This Holiday Season

Finding the perfect movies to stream during the holiday season can be a delightful way to relax and get into the festive spirit. Whether you’re spending Thanksgiving, Black Friday, or a long weekend at home, there is a wide variety of films available on streaming services to suit every cinematic taste. From heartwarming comedies to thrilling adventures, here are some of the best movies you can stream right now, right from the comfort of your own sofa.

1. “Best. Christmas. Ever!” – Join Heather Graham as an inventive mom who finds herself celebrating Christmas with a highly successful old friend, bringing an infusion of the holiday spirit into her life. Streaming on Netflix.

2. “Blue Beetle” – Experience the infusion of Latin culture in the DC movie universe with this action-packed adventure. Follow Jaime Reyes, a new college grad who gains incredible superpowers after coming into contact with an alien scarab. Streaming on Max.

3. “Dashing Through the Snow” – Ludacris stars in this holiday comedy as a crisis counselor who reluctantly helps a guy claiming to be Santa find his naughty-and-nice list. Streaming on Disney+.

4. “Fingernails” – Dive into a sci-fi dramedy that explores the concept of true love in the digital age. Anna takes a job at an institute promoting soulmate-finding technology and forms a friendship that challenges her romantic options. Streaming on Apple TV+.

5. “Good Burger 2” – Get ready for a sequel to the beloved teen comedy with fast-food best friends Ed and Dex. When they face the threat of being replaced robots, they must come together and save their jobs at Good Burger. Streaming on Paramount+.

6. “Insidious: The Red Door” – Join Patrick Wilson as he ventures back into the haunting realm of “The Further” in the fifth installment of the Insidious franchise. Streaming on Netflix.

7. “The Killer” – Prepare for an action-packed thriller featuring Michael Fassbender as an assassin facing an existential crisis. Watch as his usually methodical life turns chaotic when he seeks bloody revenge. Streaming on Netflix.

8. “The League” – Explore the captivating history of Negro Leagues baseball in this enlightening documentary that sheds light on segregation and the Great Depression. Streaming on Hulu.

9. “Leo” – Laugh along with the delightful animated musical comedy featuring Adam Sandler as the wise pet lizard Leo. Follow Leo’s journey as he learns to appreciate his remaining time with a group of kids who take his advice to heart. Streaming on Netflix.

10. “Nyad” – Witness the inspiring true-life story of Diana Nyad as she defies age and the odds completing a marathon swim from Cuba to Florida in her 60s. Streaming on Netflix.

With these diverse movie options available for streaming, you can create the perfect holiday movie marathon that suits your cinematic preferences. So grab some popcorn, get cozy on the couch, and enjoy these entertaining films that will make your holiday season even more memorable.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I stream these movies?

A: You can stream these movies on popular streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Peacock, Apple TV+, and Paramount+.

Q: Are these movies suitable for the whole family?

A: While some movies may be family-friendly, it’s always a good idea to review the content rating and age recommendations before watching with younger audiences.

Q: Can I find these movies on DVD or Blu-ray?

A: Availability of physical copies may vary depending on the movie. It’s recommended to check online retailers or local stores for DVD or Blu-ray releases.

Q: Are these movies available in all countries?

A: The availability of these movies may vary depending on your location and the streaming service’s licensing agreements.