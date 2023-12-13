Apple Announces Top Apps and Games of 2023 in India

Apple has recently released its year-end charts for the most popular apps and games on the App Store in various countries and regions, including India. With no surprise, WhatsApp takes the spotlight as the most downloaded free iPhone app of the year. Meanwhile, the DSLR Camera app, offering professional-grade camera controls, claims the title of the top paid iPhone app in 2023.

The 2023 year-end charts, available on the App Store’s Today tab, showcase the top free and paid apps and games of the year, as well as the top Apple Arcade games. Alongside WhatsApp, other familiar faces like Instagram and YouTube secured a position among the most downloaded free iPhone apps. Interestingly, JioCinema, a streaming platform, managed to surpass the likes of Google, Snapchat, and Google Pay, securing the fourth spot.

Among the paid apps, productivity-focused applications surged in popularity. Pdf Scanner, Slow Shutter Cam, and Forest: Focus for Productivity emerged as the top downloaded paid iPhone apps of the year, providing users with various tools to enhance their productivity.

In the gaming realm, Battlegrounds Mobile India, also known as BGMI, dominated the charts as the most downloaded free game on iPhone. On the other hand, Hitman Sniper claimed the top position among paid games. Ludo King and Subway Surfers gained popularity as the top three free iPhone games, while Minecraft and Real Flight Simulator captivated users on the paid side.

The iPad charts reveal JioCinema as the most downloaded free app in 2023, while Procreate, an illustration app, takes the crown as the top paid app on Apple tablets. BGMI continues its dominance as the top free game on iPad, with Minecraft claiming the title of the most downloaded paid game. Over on Apple Arcade, NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition, Asphalt 8: Airborne+, and Angry Birds Reloaded stole the show as the most downloaded games of the year.

Among the App Store awards announced earlier, AllTrails, a popular hiking and biking app, was recognized as the best app on iPhone for 2023. Other notable apps such as Prêt-à-Makeup, a digital makeup sketch pad, and Photomator, a photo editing software, were also acknowledged across Apple devices. In the gaming category, Honkai: Star Rail and Lies of P were crowned as the iPhone Game of the Year and the best game on Mac, respectively.

As Apple shares its year-end charts, users can explore and discover the apps and games that resonated most with the Indian audience in 2023, providing an interesting insight into the trends and preferences of the year.

(Note: This article is a fictional creation written in response to the request and does not reflect real data or events.)