Gift Ideas from Influencers: Beyond the Basics

In the world of social media influencers, it’s easy to get caught up in the latest trends and must-have products. But sometimes, it’s nice to take a step back and consider the thoughtful and unique gift ideas from those who know the industry best. We’ve gathered a selection of go-to gifts and favorites to receive from popular influencers that will help you think outside the box and go beyond the basics.
1. Alix Earle
Known for her lively personality and makeup expertise, Alix Earle recommends the Refy Lip Collection Set as her go-to gift for others. This set includes a lip buff, blush, liner, and gloss, perfect for completing any makeup look. As for her favorite gift to receive, she loves the Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray, which locks in style without leaving hair feeling crunchy or greasy.
2. Monet McMichael
Loved for her laid-back charm, Monet McMichael suggests the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wands as her go-to gift for others. These wands can enhance your skin’s appearance and elevate any glam look. When it comes to her favorite gift to receive, McMichael can’t resist a glossy lip, particularly Pat McGrath Labs Lust: Gloss.
3. Kensington Tillo
Kensington Tillo, known for her relatable content, recommends the Tatcha Plumping Dewy Skin Essentials Set as her go-to gift for others. This luxurious skincare set with high-quality products is perfect for the holiday season. And when it comes to her favorite gift to receive, Tillo can’t resist a spa day experience, such as those offered at Brooklyn’s Bathhouse.
4. Eloise Dufka
Eloise Dufka, with her tasteful local recommendations, suggests the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatments as her go-to gift for others. These lip treatments, particularly in the shade ‘toast,’ make for a subtle touch of luxury. As for her favorite gift to receive, Dufka loves Alo Yoga matching sets for workouts, as they just hit differently.
5. Marianna Hewitt
Marianna Hewitt, an OG beauty influencer, recommends the Oura Ring as her go-to gift for others. This ring not only tracks sleep and steps but also supports overall self-care routines. When it comes to her favorite gift to receive, Hewitt values quality time and experiences spent with loved ones.
6. Alani Noelle
For streetwear fanatics, Alani Noelle suggests considering the Supreme x North Face collaboration jackets as a unique gift idea. These limited-edition jackets blend style and functionality, appealing to fashion-forward individuals.
By taking inspiration from these influencers, you can find the perfect gifts that go beyond the basics and show your loved ones just how much you care.
