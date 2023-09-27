Meta Unveils New AI-Powered Features and Products

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced a range of new AI-powered bots, features, and products across its messaging apps, the Meta Quest 3, and the upcoming Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. These new features utilize generative AI to enhance Meta’s technology and provide users with more creative, expressive, and productive experiences.

During Meta’s annual Connect conference, the company unveiled its latest mixed reality headset and its plans to release smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban. All of the AI technology is based on Meta’s Llama 2, a family of open access AI models released in July. Llama 2 is a large language model trained on a combination of publicly available data and is designed to generate text and code. Meta also revealed that Llama 3 will be launched in 2024.

One of the new AI features is the AI Assistant, which is powered Llama 2 LLM. This assistant can provide real-time information and generate photorealistic images from text prompts within seconds. It can assist with trip planning, answer general knowledge questions, and perform internet searches using Microsoft’s Bing. The AI Assistant will be available in beta on WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and soon on the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Quest 3 VR headset.

Meta also introduced AI personality chatbots based on famous individuals. These chatbots, available on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, are centered around specific topics such as sports, music, and social media. Each AI personality is modeled after a celebrity or influencer, such as football star Tom Brady, tennis player Naomi Osaka, and MMA fighter Israel Adesanya. Meta plans to add audio capabilities to these personalities in the future.

Additionally, Meta launched AI Studio, a platform that allows businesses to build AI chatbots for Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, primarily for e-commerce and customer support purposes. Creators will also be able to utilize AI Studio to extend their virtual presence across Meta’s apps. Meta will further expand the capabilities of AI Studio starting next year.

Furthermore, Meta unveiled generative AI stickers powered its new image generation model, Emu. These stickers can be created in seconds and integrated into Meta’s messaging apps, including WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Stories.

Meta’s new AI-powered features and products aim to enhance user experiences and provide innovative tools for creativity, productivity, and communication.

