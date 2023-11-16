Diverging Paths: How a Global MBA in China Catapulted Pak Win to International Fame

Tjokro Wimantara, also known as Pak Win, is a well-known figure in the world of entrepreneurship and influencer marketing. Hailing from Indonesia, Pak Win has amassed a staggering 1.9 million followers on TikTok alone, showcasing his ability to captivate audiences worldwide. While many TikTok influencers rely solely on their social media success, Pak Win’s journey took an unexpected turn when he decided to pursue a Global MBA in China.

With a background in robotics and engineering, Pak Win already possessed a keen sense of innovation. However, he soon realized that his true passion lied in the realm of finance. Motivated to explore new horizons, he set his sights on a Global MBA program that would not only equip him with essential business skills but also provide a deeper understanding of the Chinese market. Thus, he chose the prestigious Tsinghua Global MBA program at Tsinghua University, School of Economics and Management.

The decision to study in China was strategic. Recognizing China’s growing dominance in the global business and tech world, Pak Win understood the importance of comprehending the Chinese language, culture, and network. He was attracted to Tsinghua Global MBA for its partnership with MIT Sloan School of Management, ensuring a holistic business education with a focus on China.

During his time at Tsinghua, Pak Win immersed himself in the bustling business environment of Beijing and embraced the diverse student community. Collaborating with peers from different backgrounds and nationalities fueled his creativity and enriched his thinking process. Furthermore, Tsinghua’s partnerships with industry giants like Accenture, KPMG, and Microsoft provided him with numerous opportunities to apply his knowledge and tailor his learnings to his career goals.

Inspired his experiences in China, Pak Win ventured into the world of entrepreneurship, co-founding multiple successful startups. From an escape room business to a motorcycle advertisement tech startup, his innovative ideas flourished. One of his ventures, Karta, even gained recognition in Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2018 before being acquired a local conglomerate.

Building upon his entrepreneurial spirit, Pak Win launched GrowWin, a short-form video education app for professionals and entrepreneurs. Leveraging his influence on TikTok, he identified a demand for business-oriented content and filled the gap with his unique approach. With over 2.5 million followers across various social media platforms, Pak Win utilized his personal brand to promote GrowWin and establish himself as a global influencer.

The Tsinghua MBA network continues to play a crucial role in Pak Win’s journey. He frequently seeks advice and guidance from his former classmates across different countries, relying on their diverse expertise and support. Moreover, the Tsinghua brand itself has been instrumental in attracting funding from Chinese companies, garnering trust and recognition for Pak Win’s ventures.

As his success continues to soar, Pak Win shows no signs of slowing down. He has expanded his investments into talent management, direct-to-consumer brands, and digital marketing agencies. His engineering background, coupled with the knowledge and exposure gained from his Tsinghua MBA, has equipped him with a comprehensive understanding of business in China and beyond.

Through his remarkable journey, Pak Win exemplifies the transformative power of pursuing a Global MBA in China. The combination of academic rigor, cultural immersion, and networking opportunities proved to be the catalyst for his international fame and entrepreneurial prowess.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Global MBA?

A Global MBA is a postgraduate degree program that provides students with a comprehensive understanding of business principles and practices on a global scale. It typically includes coursework and experiences that focus on international business, cross-cultural communication, and global economic trends.

Why did Pak Win choose to study in China?

Pak Win recognized China’s growing dominance in the business and tech world and believed that studying in China would provide him with valuable insights into the Chinese market. Additionally, he understood the importance of understanding the Chinese language, culture, and networking opportunities for his future career.

How did Pak Win leverage his TikTok influence for his business ventures?

Pak Win identified a demand for business-oriented content on TikTok and used his personal brand and influence to promote his short-form video education app, GrowWin. By utilizing his large following on social media platforms, he was able to reach a wide audience and establish himself as a global influencer.

How has Pak Win’s Tsinghua MBA network supported his entrepreneurial journey?

Pak Win regularly consults his former classmates from Tsinghua based in various countries when faced with challenges in his ventures. Their diverse expertise and experiences have been invaluable in providing guidance and support.

What other ventures has Pak Win pursued?

In addition to GrowWin, Pak Win has co-founded multiple successful startups, including an escape room business and a motorcycle advertisement tech startup called Karta. He has also invested in various companies across talent management, direct-to-consumer brands, and digital marketing agencies.