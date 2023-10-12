The Importance of Quality Testing in Streaming Platforms: Ensuring a Seamless Viewing Experience for All

The career of filmmaker Wim Wenders has been closely associated with the documentary genre and the exploration of art. A firm believer in the future of 3D technology, Wenders has utilized it masterfully to capture the essence of different artistic disciplines. In his latest film, he pays homage to the work of painter and sculptor Anselm Kiefer, showcasing the potential of 6K resolution, even though current film projectors and televisions are limited to 4K.

Similarly, the audio decoder DTS:X is set to take surround sound to new heights, pushing the boundaries of audio technology. Platforms like Rakuten TV, a Spanish on-demand content provider, are already testing this system to enhance the technical quality of their offerings. Rakuten TV recently relocated to a new facility in Barcelona’s technology-centric 22@ district and took the opportunity to establish a dedicated space for testing image and sound quality.

Designed in collaboration with CBRE Design Collective, the new facility includes TV labs, testing rooms, and device libraries. These spaces allow Rakuten TV technicians to evaluate how their series and movies are experienced on a variety of devices, from home theaters to smartphones. The company’s CTO, Carles Amigó, emphasizes the importance of comparing their quality with that of the competition to ensure a top-notch viewing experience.

Another challenge streaming platforms face is maintaining compatibility across different devices and connection qualities. Manuel Gómez Zotano, director of Interactive Technology at rtve.es, highlights the need to cater to both outdated and evolving devices. There is a constant effort to map device capabilities and optimize content quality accordingly.

In conclusion, the success of streaming platforms hinges on delivering high-quality content to a diverse range of devices. Through rigorous testing, platforms like Rakuten TV strive to provide a seamless viewing experience for all users, regardless of their setup or connection quality.

– EL PAÍS USA Edition