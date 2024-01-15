Winnipeg Blue Bombers Face Uncertainty as Free Agency Looms

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are facing a period of uncertainty as their two key players, running back Brady Oliveira and receiver Dalton Schoen, approach free agency. Neither player has participated in any NFL workouts thus far, leaving their future with the team in question. General Manager Kyle Walters acknowledged that the team cannot make any moves until they know whether Oliveira and Schoen will be re-signed and at what cost.

Oliveira, particularly, has had an outstanding season and deserves a significant raise for his performance. Last year, he earned around $100,000, but he is seeking a contract worth double that amount. His social media post expressing uncertainty about his future and accompanied an emoji of a bag of cash suggests that he is seeking a substantial payday. While some players may take less to help keep the team together, Oliveira knows that he has a limited window to earn money in his football career.

As more and more Canadian players make their way into the NFL, the opportunity for Oliveira to play south of the border remains a possibility. However, the Bombers must decide how long they are willing to wait for his decision. It is likely that contract offers have already been presented to both Oliveira and Schoen, and the team needs to resolve these situations before CFL free agency opens in a month.

In the meantime, the team has also undergone a coaching change, with former player Mike Miller retiring due to a neck issue and taking on the role of special-teams coordinator. The upcoming season may also see changes to the rules governing kickoffs as the league looks to reduce injuries, particularly concussions, that often occur during these plays. While purists may lament the potential loss of excitement, player safety should take precedence.

The Blue Bombers now face a critical period as they navigate free agency and potential rule changes. The decisions made during this time will have a significant impact on the team’s future success.