Don Rodriguez and Dr. Grant Uba Complete Double Marathon to Support Boys & Girls Clubs

Don Rodriguez, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach, and Dr. Grant Uba, his personal physician and board member, have successfully completed the challenging task of walking two marathons in two days. The purpose of their endurance feat was to raise funds for the Long Beach Boys & Girls Clubs.

The duo, both at the age of 63, braved sore feet and fatigue as they crossed the 52.4-mile finish line at the Peninsula, where they were greeted a group of 50 friends and family members. The supporters cheered and applauded their achievement as they gave a happy thumbs up.

Walking alongside Rodriguez was Uba, along with other friends and even former CIF Commissioner Rob Wigod. The route they took for the double marathons passed through the neighborhoods where the Boys & Girls Clubs are located.

The walk was a major success, raising a substantial amount of money. Currently, the total amount raised stands at $130,000, with Rodriguez stating that they are still counting. Last year, they managed to raise just over $120,000. Rodriguez expressed gratitude to the sponsors, Diana Wolf and Rocky Suarez of Pacific Coast Capital Management, as well as the Latimer Family, for their support.

When asked if they had ever contemplated quitting during the grueling marathons, Rodriguez admitted that there were moments when they thought about it. The training in the months leading up to the event was equally demanding, as Rodriguez had to wake up at 5 a.m. each morning to complete his mileage.

As for future plans, Rodriguez was unsure if his body could endure another double marathon next year, let alone extending it to three marathons in three days. He sat, icing his legs and applying Band-aids to his feet while pondering this question.

The support from friends, club members, and family members played a vital role in keeping Rodriguez and Uba motivated throughout their journey. The cheers, honking horns, and waves from fellow Long Beach residents were a source of great encouragement. Rodriguez expressed that if more people were to participate in the event next year, they might consider doing it again and even increasing the distance.

Overall, Rodriguez and Uba’s efforts and determination have not only raised significant funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs but have also inspired others to take on challenges for a worthy cause.

