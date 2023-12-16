Matthew Perry’s Death Ruled an Accident, Ketamine Overdose Contributing Factor

Matthew Perry, the beloved actor best known for his role in the TV show “Friends,” tragically passed away in October. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has now revealed that his death was an accident caused a combination of factors, with the acute effects of ketamine being the primary cause.

According to the autopsy report obtained USA TODAY, Perry had a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and diabetes. Although he had reportedly been clean for 19 months, he had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety. The autopsy showed high levels of ketamine in his system, which could not have been from the recent therapy since the drug’s half-life is much shorter.

The report states that the main lethal effects of the high levels of ketamine found in Perry’s system are cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression. These effects, combined with the fact that Perry was found face-down in his heated pool, resulted in drowning. Additionally, coronary artery disease and the presence of buprenorphine, an opioid-like drug, were contributing factors to his death.

Ketamine is an FDA-approved anesthetic and has been used for its fast-acting antidepressant effects. It targets the neurotransmitter glutamate, which helps the brain create lasting, new lifestyle patterns. However, ketamine is also known as a club drug and can produce dissociative sensations and hallucinations.

Perry’s death raises concerns about the abuse of ketamine and the importance of managing its use in therapy carefully. The autopsy report did not reveal any evidence of other drugs or alcohol in Perry’s system at the time of his death.

Friends and colleagues of Perry remember him as someone who was happy and healthy in his personal life before his untimely passing. His battle with addiction was well-documented, and he had been open about his struggles in his memoir.

The loss of Matthew Perry is a tragic reminder of the devastating impact of substance abuse and the importance of seeking professional help in managing mental health issues.