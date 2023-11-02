New Study Reveals Global Surge in Friends Rewatches

In a surprising turn of events, the untimely passing of beloved actor Matthew Perry has sparked a worldwide resurgence of the hit sitcom Friends. Fans from all corners of the globe have flocked to streaming platforms to rewatch the iconic show, catapulting it back into the top 10 rankings in various Netflix regions, as well as on the streaming service Max.

Tributes for Perry have poured in from his former co-stars, who expressed their profound devastation at the loss. The outpouring of grief has undoubtedly contributed to the renewed interest in Friends, a show that continues to resonate with audiences even decades after its original run.

This phenomenon is not unprecedented, as news events have previously influenced streaming trends. Last year, for instance, the death of Queen Elizabeth II resulted in a resurgence of the acclaimed series The Crown in Netflix’s top 10 rankings.

Although the United States lost the rights to Friends in early 2020, Netflix still holds the streaming rights in numerous countries globally. However, for many regions, including those that primarily rely on the Max streaming service, the series was removed in January 2022. It is anticipated that the remaining Netflix regions will have the opportunity to renew the rights at the end of 2024.

According to FlixPatrol, which provides comprehensive streaming data (subject to a paywall), Friends currently occupies a spot in the top 10 rankings in 20 countries. This resurgence began on October 30th, sparking a significant viewership boost.

Countries such as the United Kingdom, India, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand have seen Friends reclaim its position in their respective top 10 rankings. The show’s enduring popularity is evident, as FlixPatrol’s data reveals that Friends has spent a staggering 1,234 days in various countries’ top 10 rankings since the introduction of the feature.

Interestingly, Netflix’s algorithm changes, which prioritize views over total hours watched and favor smaller, newer shows, have not hindered Friends’ ability to reclaim its top 10 status. Despite these alterations, the show’s extensive number of seasons has prevented it from qualifying for the weekly top 10 rankings in October.

This resurgence is not exclusive to streaming platforms. Friends has also experienced a surge in popularity on video-on-demand platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon, further cementing the show’s enduring appeal.

Whether it is nostalgia, a desire for comfort during these challenging times, or simply a testament to the show’s quality, there is no denying that Friends continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

