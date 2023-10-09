How to Stream and Watch Friends from College Season 1 on Netflix

If you’re eagerly looking forward to streaming Friends from College Season 1, you’ve come to the right place. The series, created Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, follows the drama-filled lives of six Harvard alumni living in New York City. Premiered in 2017, the first season revolves around the lives of Ethan, Lisa, Sam, Max, Marianne, and Nick, whose lives take a dramatic turn after reconnecting in the city.

The main plotline of the first season focuses on the affair between Ethan and Sam, despite Ethan’s marriage to Lisa. Other significant plotlines include Max’s failing relationship with Felix, the disruptions in Ethan and Lisa’s marriage, and Nick’s relationship with his girlfriend.

The main cast of Friends from College Season 1 includes Keegan-Michael Key as Ethan, Cobie Smulders as Lisa, Annie Parisse as Sam, Nat Faxon as Nick, Fred Savage as Max, and Jae Suh Park as Marianne. Additional cast members include Billy Eichner, Greg Germann, and Sarah Chalke.

To watch Friends from College Season 1, simply visit Netflix’s website and sign up for an account. Netflix offers different payment plans, including a Standard plan with ads for $6.99 per month, a Standard plan without ads for $15.49 per month, and a Premium plan for $19.99 per month.

The cheapest plan allows you to watch in Full HD on two supported devices at a time, but it includes ads. The Standard plan without ads provides the same features and allows you to watch on two supported devices and also download content. The Premium plan offers support for four devices at a time, Ultra HD content, the ability to download on up to six devices, and options to add extra members.

Friends from College Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix, and it is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys dramatic and comedic series centered around complex relationships and friendships.

