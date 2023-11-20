Friends Episode Where Brad Pitt?

In a surprising turn of events, the popular sitcom Friends featured a memorable episode with none other than Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt. The episode, titled “The One with the Rumor,” aired during the eighth season of the beloved series, leaving fans both shocked and delighted Pitt’s unexpected cameo.

The episode revolves around Thanksgiving, a holiday known for its family gatherings and feasts. However, this particular Thanksgiving dinner takes an unexpected twist when Monica (played Courteney Cox) invites an old high school friend, Will Colbert (played Brad Pitt), to join the festivities.

Will’s appearance sparks curiosity among the group, as it is revealed that he and Ross (played David Schwimmer) were once part of an “I Hate Rachel Green” club during their school days. This revelation leads to a series of hilarious and awkward encounters throughout the episode, as the friends navigate their complicated history.

FAQ:

Q: When did the Friends episode with Brad Pitt air?

A: The episode, “The One with the Rumor,” aired during the eighth season of Friends.

Q: What is the episode about?

A: The episode revolves around Thanksgiving dinner, where Monica invites an old high school friend, Will Colbert (played Brad Pitt), who has a complicated history with Ross and Rachel.

Q: What is the name of the episode?

A: The episode is titled “The One with the Rumor.”

Q: What role does Brad Pitt play in the episode?

A: Brad Pitt portrays the character of Will Colbert, an old high school friend of Monica and Ross.

Q: Is this Brad Pitt’s only appearance on Friends?

A: Yes, Brad Pitt’s cameo in “The One with the Rumor” is his only appearance on the show.

Brad Pitt’s unexpected appearance in this Friends episode added an extra layer of excitement for fans. His comedic timing and chemistry with the cast made for a memorable Thanksgiving episode that continues to be a fan favorite.