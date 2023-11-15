Friends Episode When Brad Pitt?

In a surprising turn of events, the beloved sitcom Friends recently aired an episode featuring none other than Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt. The episode, titled “The One with the Rumor,” has left fans buzzing with excitement and nostalgia. Let’s dive into the details of this highly anticipated Friends reunion.

The episode centers around Thanksgiving, a recurring theme in the Friends series. Brad Pitt plays the character of Will Colbert, a former high school classmate of Ross (played David Schwimmer) and Monica (played Courteney Cox). Will harbors a deep-seated grudge against Rachel (played Jennifer Aniston), which leads to a series of hilarious and awkward encounters.

The inclusion of Brad Pitt in this episode has undoubtedly added to the show’s already star-studded cast. Pitt’s appearance was a delightful surprise for fans, who were thrilled to see him reunite with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, on-screen. Their chemistry and comedic timing were on full display, reminding viewers why they fell in love with the show in the first place.

FAQ:

Q: When did the Friends episode with Brad Pitt air?

A: The episode, “The One with the Rumor,” aired on November 22, 2001, during the show’s eighth season.

Q: What is the premise of the episode?

A: The episode revolves around Thanksgiving and features Brad Pitt as a former classmate of Ross and Monica who holds a grudge against Rachel.

Q: Is this Brad Pitt’s only appearance on Friends?

A: Yes, Brad Pitt’s appearance in “The One with the Rumor” is his only guest appearance on the show.

Q: Did Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s characters interact in the episode?

A: Yes, Brad Pitt’s character and Jennifer Aniston’s character share several scenes together, showcasing their undeniable chemistry.

The Friends episode featuring Brad Pitt has undoubtedly become a memorable moment in television history. It serves as a testament to the show’s enduring popularity and the talented cast that brought these beloved characters to life. Whether you’re a die-hard Friends fan or simply a fan of Brad Pitt, this episode is a must-watch for all. So grab some popcorn, gather your friends, and relive the magic of Friends with Brad Pitt’s unforgettable guest appearance.