New Series Pays Tribute to Late Friends Star Matthew Perry

Streaming service Max is honoring the memory of Matthew Perry, the beloved actor known for his role as Chandler Bing in the iconic TV show Friends. In a touching gesture, the service has added a card at the beginning of each season of the sitcom, featuring a portrait of Perry and the words “In memory of Matthew Perry 1969-2023.” The card is displayed on screen for a brief five seconds before the series’ opening sequence starts.

Perry, who passed away at the age of 54, brought immense joy to audiences around the world through his acting talent and charming portrayal of Chandler Bing. His sudden demise has left fans in shock and mourning. In a statement released his family, they expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support: “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him, and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

The creators of Friends, David Crane, Marta Kauffman, and Kevin Bright, also shared a heartfelt tribute to Perry. They described him as a brilliant talent and expressed their deep sadness at his passing. “All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives,” their statement read. “It’s a cliché to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

Friends, a sitcom that captured the hearts of millions around the world, continues to be a beloved show. All ten seasons, featuring Perry alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, are currently available for streaming on Max in the US, allowing fans to relive the laughter and nostalgia of the series.

