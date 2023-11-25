New Report Sheds Light on China’s Use of Foreign Influencers

In a recent report published the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), it has been revealed that China has been actively “cultivating” a cohort of over 120 foreign online influencers to speak in support of the Communist party’s governance strategies and counter critical narratives from abroad. This strategy, referred to as “market-enabled propaganda production,” is expected to have significant implications for the global information landscape.

Foreign influencers, including video bloggers like Jerry Kowal, Bart Baker, and Andy Boreham, have become key players in China’s efforts to shape its international image. These influencers have large followings in the country and regularly produce content praising various aspects of Chinese culture, society, and government policies while criticizing the Western media and products.

While the ASPI report does not provide specific details about official cultivation practices, it highlights the complexity of China’s system in incentivizing and controlling these influencers. Most influencers are not explicitly instructed on what content to produce, but rather their creativity is shaped a mix of incentives and controls. There are certain restrictions on speech, and political training is provided to tackle sensitive topics effectively.

To encourage participation, China organizes competitions with significant cash prizes and themes promoting traditional Chinese culture or supporting regional development. In addition to monetary rewards, influencers who gain the praise of Chinese officials can attract more followers and secure lucrative sponsorship deals. However, it’s worth noting that not all Chinese citizens share the same enthusiasm for the policies and products endorsed these influencers.

While the use of foreign influencers may be seen as a powerful tool for Chinese propaganda, its effectiveness remains questionable, particularly on prominent issues such as Covid, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang. Overseas media coverage has provided global audiences with a comprehensive understanding of these topics, making it exceptionally challenging to shift perceptions.

It will be intriguing to see how the use of foreign influencers evolves and how social media platforms, foreign governments, and individuals navigate the increasingly blurred line between genuine content and propaganda.

