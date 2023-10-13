Get Ready for a Spooky October with the Latest Horror Projects

As Halloween approaches, the entertainment industry is gearing up for a thrilling array of horror-themed movies, series, and documentaries. From new releases to classics, viewers can expect to be spooked throughout the month of October.

Starting off the list is the highly anticipated Netflix limited series, “The Fall of the House of Usher,” inspired the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Writer-producer-director Mike Flanagan, known for his success with “Midnight Mass” and “The Haunting of Hill House,” brings a macabre contemporary tale to the streaming platform.

For younger viewers, “Goosebumps” offers a fresh take on R.L. Stine’s beloved book series. The Disney+ and Hulu adaptation follows a group of teenagers investigating a death from the past that may have involved their parents.

Horror maestro John Carpenter lends his name to “John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams,” an anthology docuseries that delves into creepy true stories. The series combines documentary elements and extensive reenactments to provide spine-chilling entertainment.

“The Bell Keeper” takes audiences on a familiar horror journey as a group of friends travel to a remote location to shoot a documentary debunking urban legends. Little do they know that their actions will summon a psychotic killer.

If true crime is your cup of tea, the Netflix documentary “The Devil on Trial” explores the infamous “The Devil Made Me Do It” case. This 1981 murder trial made headlines when the defendant claimed to have been possessed the Devil. The involvement of renowned demon-hunting couple Ed and Lorraine Warren adds an extra layer of intrigue.

Hulu presents “Living for the Dead,” a ghost-hunter reality series produced the creators of “Queer Eye” and Kristen Stewart. The show follows a team of queer ghost hunters as they embark on paranormal investigations, including a haunted clown motel.

Fans of “The Walking Dead” franchise can look forward to the final six-episode run of “Fear the Walking Dead,” the original series’ first spinoff. Continuing the horror anthology tradition, producer Ryan Murphy returns with “American Horror Stories” on Hulu, while the flagship “American Horror Story” series continues its 12th edition on FX.

In a thrilling video game adaptation, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” brings the horror of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria to the big screen and streaming platforms simultaneously.

Apple TV+ presents “The Enfield Poltergeist,” a docuseries that uses a combination of audiotapes, interviews, reenactments, and archival footage to tell the chilling story of a famous poltergeist case that unfolded in England in the late 1970s.

Whether you’re a horror enthusiast or simply seeking a frightful experience, this year’s Halloween lineup offers something for everyone. Prepare to be entertained, thrilled, and scared as you embark on a spooky journey through October.

Sources:

– CNN: By Brian Lowry (CNN)