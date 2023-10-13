Horror-Filled Entertainment Offerings to Get You in the Halloween Spirit

Are you ready to dive into the world of horror? With Halloween just around the corner, a plethora of spooky movies, series, and documentaries are set to hit our screens. From classics to fresh arrivals, the options are endless.

First up, Netflix is releasing a new limited series called “The Fall of the House of Usher,” inspired the works of Edgar Allan Poe. This macabre contemporary tale comes from the mind of writer-producer-director Mike Flanagan, known for his previous hits like “Midnight Mass” and “The Haunting of Hill House.”

For the younger audience, Disney+ and Hulu will feature a fresh take on R.L. Stine’s popular book series “Goosebumps.” This new adaptation follows a group of teenagers as they uncover a death from the past that may involve their own parents.

Horror legend John Carpenter lends his name to an anthology docuseries on Peacock called “John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams.” This series will explore creepy true stories using a mix of documentary elements and chilling reenactments.

If you’re in the mood for a good scare at the movies, “The Bell Keeper” is hitting theaters and on-demand platforms. This film follows a group of friends who venture to a remote location to shoot a documentary debunking urban legends, only to encounter something far more sinister.

Netflix will also release a documentary called “The Devil on Trial,” which delves into the infamous case of a murder suspect claiming demonic possession. The story involves the renowned demon-hunting couple Ed and Lorraine Warren, known for their involvement in cases like the Amityville Horror.

For fans of reality TV, Hulu presents “Living for the Dead,” a ghost-hunting series produced the creators of “Queer Eye.” This show follows a quintet of queer ghost hunters as they travel across the United States, exploring haunted locations.

On AMC, “Fear the Walking Dead” begins its final six-episode run, continuing the popular “Walking Dead” franchise. And Hulu brings us “American Horror Stories,” the latest installment of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series.

Finally, if you’re up for a thrilling video game adaptation, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” hits theaters and Peacock. The movie follows a security guard working the night shift at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, a location notorious for its haunted animatronics.

In addition to these offerings, Apple TV+ is releasing “The Enfield Poltergeist,” a docuseries that combines real audiotapes and interviews with reenactments to tell the chilling story of a famous poltergeist case in England.

So, whether you enjoy spine-tingling horrors or prefer a good ghost story, there’s something for everyone to get into the Halloween spirit. Grab your popcorn, turn off the lights, and get ready for a fright-filled October!

Definitions:

– Macabre: Relating to death or darkness, often with a sense of fascination

– Docuseries: A television series that presents a factual treatment of real events or people

– Urban Legends: Contemporary folklore consisting of fictional stories circulated as if they are true

– Animatronics: Mechanized puppets or figures that resemble living beings

Sources:

– “Like those people who put up decorations around Labor Day, TV and movies don’t always wait until October to begin dropping horror-themed projects,” CNN