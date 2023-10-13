How to Watch and Stream the Friday the 13th Film Series

Fans of the Friday the 13th series can now stream and watch their favorite horror movies easily. The franchise, which began in the 1980s, has become a classic in the slasher-film genre. The series revolves around the murderous Jason Voorhees, known for his iconic hockey mask and killing sprees. In the movies, Jason even has a showdown with Freddy Kreuger from Nightmare on Elm Street.

To stream all the movies in the Friday the 13th series, you can use HBO’s new streaming platform, Max. Subscribers to Max can find the movies in the horror category. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can add Max as a channel through Prime Video. This will give you access to the entire Friday the 13th series along with other content. New users can take advantage of a 30-day free trial before being charged the regular subscription price.

Hulu subscribers also have the option to add Max as a channel to their subscription, unlocking access to the Friday the 13th series. Hulu offers a 30-day free trial for new sign-ups, and there is a student discount available for the ad-supported package.

For those who prefer physical copies, a collectible boxed set of the entire Friday the 13th series is available on Amazon. This Blu-ray set includes exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content, making it a must-have for collectors.

Another option is Paramount+, which offers all the Friday the 13th movies except for Freddy vs. Jason and the 2009 reboot. Paramount+ subscribers can also stream the Friday the 13th series for free. New users can enjoy a seven-day free trial before choosing a subscription plan.

Whether you prefer streaming or owning a physical copy, there are plenty of options available to experience the Friday the 13th series in all its chilling glory.

