FirstLine Schools Closes Langston Hughes Academy Due to Safety Concerns

FirstLine Schools has made the difficult decision to close Langston Hughes Academy on Friday following a concerning message that was shared on social media. The threat, which targeted the school community, was published a student who had been suspended.

In response to the potential danger, FirstLine CEO Sabrina Peace emphasized the school’s commitment to taking all threats seriously. As a precautionary measure, classes at Langston Hughes Academy will be canceled on Friday (Nov. 3). The threat has also been reported to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved.

Instead of resuming classes immediately, Langston Hughes Academy will reopen on Monday, Nov. 6, with enhanced security measures in place. Both students and staff can expect increased security presence throughout the school day, as well as during afterschool activities and arrival/dismissal times.

FirstLine Schools values the safety of its students and staff above all else. By implementing additional security measures, they aim to create a safe and welcoming environment for everyone within the school community.

As an organization that is deeply committed to providing quality education, FirstLine Schools acknowledges the potential impact that school closures may have on students. They remain dedicated to minimizing disruptions and ensuring that students continue to receive the support they need during this time.

