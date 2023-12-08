Crackdown on Smoke Shops in Fresno Leads to Seizure of Illegal Products

Summary: The City of Fresno in California is intensifying its efforts to crack down on smoke shops selling illegal flavored nicotine and marijuana to minors. Recently, Fresno police confiscated over $40,000 worth of these products marketed towards children after receiving complaints from concerned residents. The city is determined to send a strong message that such illegal activities will not be tolerated.

Earlier this month, authorities discovered four smoke shops involved in the illicit sale of controlled substances. Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz emphasized the significance of this operation and stated that it is just the beginning. The stores targeted children with products cleverly disguised as candy, putting their health and well-being at risk. As a result, the businesses involved face hefty fines, potential closure, and the possibility of imprisonment.

In an attempt to address the issue, City Councilmember Miguel Arias is spearheading a campaign to introduce a new city ordinance. This ordinance aims to drastically reduce the number of smoke shops operating in Fresno, from over 600 to just 14. By implementing stricter regulations and guidelines, they hope to prevent the sale of illegal substances to minors and promote public safety.

Under the proposed ordinance, the fourteen smoke shops allowed to remain in operation would have to obtain a permit from the city and adhere to stringent guidelines. Similar to businesses selling alcohol, they would need to apply for a business license and obtain an additional use permit. Moreover, they would be prohibited from operating in certain areas, such as those near schools, parks, daycares, or even neighboring smoke shops.

The fate of the ordinance rests in the hands of the Fresno City Council, who could vote on its implementation as early as December 14. The council’s decision will have far-reaching implications for the smoke shop industry in Fresno and potentially serve as a model for other cities grappling with similar issues.