New Restrictions on TikTok Challenged in Courts, Highlighting Constitutional and Jurisdictional Issues

A recent string of court victories for TikTok has left critics of the popular short-form video app reeling. A state judge in Indiana dismissed a lawsuit against TikTok while a federal judge blocked a Montana law that would have banned the app across the state. Although the cases are yet to reach a final outcome, these early-stage results reveal that attempts to crack down on TikTok have failed to meet basic legal requirements such as First Amendment compliance and jurisdiction.

Eric Goldman, a law professor at Santa Clara University, argues that state efforts to regulate TikTok are merely political theater when confronted with non-political decision-makers. The inability of these states to overcome legal hurdles demonstrates the challenge faced policymakers in defining a concrete problem that their legal tools can effectively address.

The origins of the two cases differ. The Indiana lawsuit sought fines and restrictions on TikTok for allegedly violating state consumer protection laws, while the Montana suit was filed after the state enacted a bill that would have prohibited the app’s use on personal electronic devices within state lines. Both cases stem from concerns about TikTok’s ties to China and the potential exposure of user data to the Chinese government.

Efforts to ban TikTok in the United States have faced numerous challenges in court, with limited success. The only effective bans have been those targeting the app’s use on official government devices, while personal devices can still access TikTok freely. This has led to a significant dependence on TikTok among creators, small business owners, and other users who rely on the platform for their livelihoods.

A key argument against the bans is that they infringe upon First Amendment rights. District Judge Donald Molloy, in his opinion on the Montana case, highlighted how banning TikTok would harm users’ First Amendment rights and disrupt their stream of income.

The constitutional findings in these cases overshadow another important theme: states exceeding their authority attempting to turn a national issue into a local one. Both judges emphasized that the states lacked the constitutional authority to regulate foreign affairs or prove a jurisdictional connection to TikTok. The rulings underscore crucial limitations on how these state-level efforts can proceed.

In summary, the recent court victories for TikTok reflect the challenges faced those seeking to restrict the app. While concerns about national security and data privacy persist, policymakers and state officials must navigate complex legal terrain to effectively address these issues without violating constitutional rights or overstepping their authority.

