The Evolving Landscape of Social Media Influencer Regulations in France

Since Marie Lopez, also known as EnjoyPhoenix, started her YouTube channel as a teenager, the world of social media influencers has exploded. These online content creators have amassed millions of followers and wield significant influence over consumer behavior. However, as the industry has grown, concerns about transparency and the potential for misleading advertising have emerged.

In response to these concerns, the French government passed comprehensive legislation to monitor paid-for content. The law aims to protect the public from harmful and deceptive promotions, such as blackhead-suction devices, unqualified cosmetic injections, and high-risk financial and betting products. Under the new regulations, influencers must now have written contracts for brand collaborations and clearly disclose if a video post is a paid partnership.

Marie Lopez, who actively engaged with government officials regarding influencer regulation, emphasizes the importance of establishing clear rules and applying them universally. She believes that all areas of product placement, including music videos, should be subject to the same guidelines. Lopez stresses that influencers should not feel singled out as examples but rather advocate for a level playing field for all advertising platforms.

The legislation was expedited, in part, due to scandals involving high-profile reality TV personalities. Nabilla Vergara, for example, was fined for promoting a financial training service without disclosing her payment. Such incidents prompted the formation of Help for Victims of Influencers, a collective seeking legal action against influencers involved in online financial fraud.

While the new rules have sparked discussion and debate, it is essential to recognize that most French influencers do not earn substantial incomes. Research conducted media agency Reech suggests that over 80% of influencers in France earn less than €5,000 annually from social networks. Many influencers focus on specific niches and rely on other income sources to sustain themselves.

The French government’s regulatory body, the DGCCRF, has long monitored influencers for hidden advertising and dangerous products. With the new legislation, the DGCCRF is tasked with increasing its monitoring efforts and publicly identifying influencers who violate the regulations. The introduction of injunctive measures, such as displaying a black banner on social network accounts, aims to deter influencers from non-compliant behavior and inform consumers.

As the influencer industry continues to evolve, stakeholders, including lawmakers, influencers, and agencies, are working to strike a balance between regulation and maintaining a fair playing field. Discussions have focused on ensuring consistency in treatment between social media influencers and traditional celebrities, and implementing mechanisms for influencers to declare gifts on tax returns.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Why did the French government pass new regulations for social media influencers?

A: The regulations were introduced to protect the public from misleading advertising and harmful products promoted influencers.

Q: What are some key requirements under the new legislation?

A: Influencers must have written contracts for brand collaborations and clearly disclose paid partnerships in their content.

Q: How are influencers penalized for non-compliance?

A: Injunctive measures, such as displaying a black banner on social network accounts, are used to publicly identify non-compliant influencers.

Q: Do all influencers earn substantial incomes?

A: No, the majority of influencers in France earn less than €5,000 per year from social networks.

Q: What is the role of the regulatory body, DGCCRF?

A: The DGCCRF monitors influencers for hidden advertising and dangerous products and has been ordered to step up its efforts under the new legislation.

Sources:

– Media agency Reech – www.reech.com