Footballer Youcef Atal Detained for Controversial Social Media Post

French police have detained Youcef Atal, an Algerian international football player who currently represents Ligue 1 side Nice, as part of an investigation into the “justification of terrorism” following a social media post he made about the Israel-Hamas conflict. Atal, a 27-year-old defender, had been banned for seven matches his club earlier this year for the post in question, which he promptly deleted and publicly apologized for.

The arrest was made after the public prosecutor in Nice launched an inquiry based on a request from local authorities. Atal can now be interrogated the police during his detention, and depending on the investigation’s outcome, he may face charges or be released without further action.

Prior to the arrest, Atal had already been suspended OGC Nice “until further notice”. The club highlighted the seriousness of the publication shared Atal and emphasized the need for immediate action.

In October, the Nice public prosecutor initiated an investigation into the “justification of terrorism” after Atal shared a video on his Instagram account featuring a Palestinian preacher allegedly endorsing violence against Jewish individuals. The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified AFP.

France, home to sizable Jewish and Muslim populations, heightened security measures in response to the significant attacks Hamas on Israel in early October. According to Israeli officials, these attacks resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, mainly civilians, with around 240 people being taken hostage. In retaliation, Israel launched a comprehensive air and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of almost 15,000 people, including numerous children, according to the Hamas government of the Palestinian territory.

