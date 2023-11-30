Focusing on French Technological Sovereignty: Introducing Olvid, the Secure Messaging Alternative

French ministers and top officials are making a significant shift in their communication practices as they are now required to switch from popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal to a homegrown alternative called Olvid. This move is part of the French government’s commitment to achieving “technological sovereignty”, a concept that emphasizes reducing reliance on foreign technology and promoting domestic capabilities.

Olvid, developed Paris-based cryptographers, stands out with its claim of providing superior security compared to its rivals. While other messaging apps encrypt the content of messages, Olvid goes a step further encrypting metadata, ensuring even more robust protection for users’ personal information. Furthermore, Olvid does not require a phone number or Sim card to set up an account, reducing the risk of account hijacking.

One key motivation for this transition is the desire to free French users from foreign solutions that may be subject to extraterritorial laws. Olvid’s website specifically mentions the concern surrounding America’s Cloud Act, which requires US tech companies to provide access to data stored on foreign servers. By choosing Olvid, French officials aim to mitigate this risk and maintain control over their sensitive communications.

In addition to enhanced security measures, Olvid takes pride in its funding model. Unlike popular messaging apps funded through advertising or selling user data, Olvid is funded solely a subset of users who pay for the service. This approach underscores Olvid’s commitment to privacy and ensures that users’ data remains protected.

While consumer messaging apps like WhatsApp are widely adopted in governments due to their speed and perceived privacy advantages, the French government’s decision to switch to Olvid reflects their dedication to strengthening cybersecurity and achieving greater French technological sovereignty. This move highlights the government’s ongoing effort to reduce dependence on foreign technology and promote domestic innovation in the digital space.

In conclusion, the transition to Olvid for French ministers and officials marks a significant step in the pursuit of technological sovereignty. By embracing a homegrown messaging alternative, the French government aims to reinforce the security of exchanges and protect sensitive information while reducing reliance on foreign solutions. Olvid’s approach to encryption, funding, and data storage positions it as a key player in the quest for secure and independent communication platforms.

