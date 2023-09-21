Deezer to Raise Monthly Subscription Price as Music Streaming Industry Seeks Higher Profits

Deezer, the French music streaming service, is reportedly planning to raise its monthly subscription price €1. This move follows a trend among music streaming services as they aim to increase their profits, which has resulted in a shift away from the long-standing fixed price of $10 or €10 per month. Major music labels and investors have argued that music streaming services have undervalued their products for too long.

Deezer’s decision to raise prices earlier this year makes it a leading indicator for the industry. Following suit, Apple increased its prices in October 2022, followed YouTube and Spotify in July of this year. This price hike will see a standard Deezer subscription cost €12 per month, up from €11, across several European countries.

Analysts have noted that the move to increase subscription prices marks a significant shift in the music streaming landscape. Bill Ackman, a stakeholder in Universal Music through his Pershing Square hedge fund, called it a “watershed moment.” Robert Kyncl, CEO of Warner Music, stated that music has been “undervalued” compared to streaming television services. He highlighted that while the subscription price of Netflix has doubled since 2011, the price of a music subscription has remained the same for over a decade.

The global music industry has experienced nearly a decade of growth, with record revenues in the US reaching $8.4 billion in the first half of this year. However, the streaming boom has been slowing down, prompting music companies to focus on raising prices in order to revitalize growth. This shift towards higher prices is not limited to the music industry alone; rising interest rates and a media stock crash have also compelled Hollywood studios to prioritize profits. As a result, video streaming services have followed suit increasing their fees.

In conclusion, Deezer’s decision to raise its monthly subscription price reflects a larger trend in the music streaming industry. With major players like Apple, YouTube, and Spotify also increasing their prices, this shift is expected to contribute to the overall profitability of the industry as it seeks to drive growth in a changing market.

Sources:

– The Financial Times