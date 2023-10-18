The Louvre Museum Collaborates with Snapchat to Bring Ancient Egypt to Life Through Augmented Reality

The Louvre Museum, renowned for its vast collection of historical artifacts, has embraced the world of augmented reality (AR) with its latest exhibition, titled “Egypt Augmented.” Developed as a collaboration between Snapchat and the Louvre Museum’s Department of Egyptian Antiquities, this immersive AR experience aims to transport visitors into the wonders of Ancient Egypt using modern technology.

The “Egypt Augmented” exhibit can be accessed through the use of QR codes, allowing museum visitors to unlock a digital doorway to the past. With the help of Snapchat’s Paris AR Studio, visitors will have the opportunity to witness the fusion of ancient and contemporary elements. This unique experience is not limited to those physically present at the museum but can also be enjoyed Snapchat users worldwide through Face Lens.

The exhibition offers four distinct encounters within the museum, along with an exterior courtyard experience in the iconic Cour Carrée. One of these encounters brings the “Dendera Zodiac,” a captivating Ptolemaic sky map from 50 BC, to life in three dimensions, providing lucid explanations of its intricate symbols and significance. Additionally, the exhibit showcases the vibrant colors of the “Chamber of Ancestors,” a representation of Ancient Egyptian dynasties dating back to 1450 BC. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the ancient “Naos of Amasis,” a small chapel featuring pink granite bas-reliefs and a statue of the deity Osiris.

Vincent Rondot, the head of the Louvre’s Antiquities Department, emphasized that the AR experience is available for all to explore. While designed to attract the younger generation, the exhibition also serves as a testament to the Louvre’s commitment to staying relevant in a rapidly changing world. Hélène Guichard, the Louvre’s Chief Curator, expressed the museum’s dedication to leveraging technology to enhance public engagement with ancient artifacts.

The “Egypt Augmented” experience not only brings Ancient Egypt to life but also pays homage to Jean-François Champollion’s groundbreaking deciphering of Egyptian hieroglyphs, which occurred 200 years ago. By incorporating AR technology, the Louvre Museum aims to captivate visitors and offer them a unique and educational journey through one of the most iconic civilizations in history.

