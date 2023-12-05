TikTok’s Influence on Taiwan’s Youth: A New Medium for Chinese Propaganda

In a thought-provoking new documentary titled “TikTok: The Chinese Shadow,” the influence of the popular social media platform TikTok on Taiwanese youth and its potential impact on the upcoming 2024 presidential elections is examined. The documentary sheds light on how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) exploits TikTok to undermine the credibility of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and pave the way for a Chinese annexation of Taiwan.

France 5 recently aired the documentary as part of its “The Factory of Lies” series, exploring the implications of China’s use of TikTok to manipulate public opinion, spread disinformation, and monitor its users. The film features interviews with experts and journalists from various countries, including France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Taiwan, providing deep insights into the growing influence of TikTok.

One of the focal points of the documentary centers around the Taiwan elections, uncovering TikTok’s attempts to influence the outcome. Experts warn that China’s goal is to counteract Taiwan’s push for independence and promote a future unification. They highlight the potential dangers of fake news delivered through TikTok, which poses a serious threat to the democratic process.

The documentary reveals that TikTok has over 5.5 million users in Taiwan, nearly a quarter of the population. Concerns are mounting within the Taiwanese government about the app’s growing power over young people. As the election draws near, Chinese propaganda on TikTok directs its attention predominantly towards discrediting DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te. The CCP aims to undermine Lai’s credibility and create a negative perception of Taiwan’s governance under the DPP.

Examples of Chinese political propaganda found on TikTok include doomsday predictions of war if Lai is elected and claims of shortages in electricity, water, vaccines, and traditional Chinese medicine under DPP governance. These tactics aim to shape public opinion and weaken the resolve of Taiwanese citizens.

The documentary also features interviews with young TikTok users, who express openness to closer relations with China. They perceive TikTok as a medium that provides alternative news sources, showing them a different side of China that seems less ominous. However, this narrative war waged through TikTok alarms government officials, who liken it to an information war.

With TikTok becoming a new battleground for political influence, it is imperative for society to be aware of the potential dangers of misinformation and propaganda. Efforts must be made to promote media literacy and critical thinking among young people to safeguard against the manipulation of their opinions and the erosion of democratic values.

As Taiwan heads towards the 2024 elections, it is essential to remain vigilant and discerning, recognizing the influence of TikTok in shaping public sentiment and its potential impacts on the country’s future.