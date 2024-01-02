Majority of Artists Revoke Support for Gerard Depardieu

Summary:

In the wake of sexual assault charges and allegations leveled against French actor Gerard Depardieu, numerous artists and celebrities who had initially signed a petition in his support have retracted their support for the disgraced film legend. The petition, published in Le Figaro under the title “Don’t erase Gerard Depardieu,” has faced significant backlash.

The latest celebrity to distance himself from the petition is actor and director Jacques Weber. In a heartfelt opinion piece published on New Year’s Day, Weber expressed remorse for his previous endorsement, admitting to the haste and thoughtlessness that led him to sign. Drawing attention to the plight of countless women worldwide who have suffered from long-standing institutional complacency, Weber emphasized the need for truth and justice to prevail, irrespective of personal friendships or admiration.

Other personalities who have since joined the wave of disassociation include Carole Bouquet, Nadine Trintignant, and Gérard Darmon. The unease surrounding the petition is further exacerbated the revelation that Yannis Ezziadi, the author of the petition, writes for the ultraconservative magazine Causeur known for its links to far-right-wing circles.

Trintignant, who tragically lost her daughter to a murder committed singer Bertrand Cantat, explained her signature as a response to her own mistreatment the media. However, she expressed remorse, acknowledging her grave error in supporting a petition that may inadvertently perpetuate a sense of media lynching. Pierre Richard and Charles Berling also voiced regret for their endorsement, both citing their ignorance of the author’s ideological affiliations.

The reversal of support highlights the growing unease among artists and celebrities about the severity of the allegations against Depardieu. As the legal proceedings unfold, the public sentiment toward the actor continues to shift, reflecting a broader social movement challenging impunity and demanding accountability for sexual misconduct.