Cold Weather Advisory in Central Texas: Rainfall Expected to Help Local Water Resources

A freeze warning has been issued for Austin and the surrounding areas due to the arrival of cold, dry air. The Hill Country is expected to experience the coldest temperatures, with lows in the 30s and even reaching the mid-20s in some areas. The freeze warning will be in effect until 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11.

However, relief from the cold weather is on the horizon. Monday afternoon is expected to bring mild sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s, providing respite from the freezing conditions.

In addition to the freeze warning, Central Texas is also preparing for winter weather conditions. Although the nights may not be as cold as the previous one, the region can expect lows in the upper 30s and low 40s on Monday night and Tuesday morning. The rest of the week will remain chilly as weak storm systems pass through the area.

Despite the cold temperatures, there is a silver lining. Much-needed rainfall is forecasted to occur in northwest and west Texas, which will help alleviate drought conditions. The water from these areas will flow through the Colorado River watershed, benefitting local lakes, streams, and aquifers. Current predictions indicate a widespread 1-3 inches of rain over much of the western Colorado River watershed, leading to moderate lake level increases.

Residents are advised to take precautions to protect their outdoor plants from the cold and to safeguard their water pipes. The freeze warning includes several counties, such as Bexar, Travis, Bastrop, and Williamson, among others.

Overall, while Central Texas experiences a freeze warning and chilly temperatures, the region can anticipate rainfall that will contribute to the improvement of local water resources.