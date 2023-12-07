How You Can Support Palestine on TikTok

The current situation in Palestine has raised awareness and concern among TikTok users, many of whom are looking for ways to support the cause. In response to the atrocities and ongoing violence, several TikTok creators have developed filters that not only raise awareness but also generate funds for aid in Gaza.

One impactful filter, created @mzfl, incorporates key phrases for the Palestinian cause and presents a match-making game that users can complete and share. By participating in this filter, users can contribute to generating revenue that will be donated to Palestinian aid.

Another popular filter, created @ali_tiktokisla, utilizes a wheel-spinning feature that takes just a few seconds to complete. By using this filter, users can not only show their support for Palestine but also ensure that their participation contributes to the funds for Palestinian aid.

Similar to the popular Minecraft filter, @jabaylamade has created a filter called “Freedom Leap!” This filter can be quickly completed and shared, allowing users to demonstrate their solidarity with Palestine in a matter of seconds.

For those who want to stay informed about the ongoing genocide while supporting the cause, @therealloverloadcomedy has created a filter called “The Good Filter 2.” This creator not only shares facts about the situation but also donates the proceeds from the filter to Palestinian aid.

Finally, the newest filter on the list, created @camsdonuts, is called “Collect For Good.” By using this filter and spreading the word, users can contribute to the funds for Palestinian aid.

It is important to note that when participating in these filters, users should ensure that the creator is part of the TikTok Creator Fund and that the filter has not reached its maximum limit for donations.

By using these filters and sharing them on TikTok, users can make a tangible impact and show their support for Palestine. Remember, every small contribution counts towards making a difference and helping those in need.